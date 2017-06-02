PM Bound for Geneva Investment Migration Forum

Saint Lucia will be well represented at the Investment Migration Forum in Geneva, Switzerland from June 5th to June 7th.

Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet will attend the event, after spending a few days in London, along with members of the Citizenship by Investment Unit.

The event is the world’s premier independent forum on the subject of citizenship-by-investment and investor migration.

The Geneva event, organized by the Investment Migration Council (IMC), attracts renowned academics, government officials, representatives of international organisations, as well as the world’s leading professionals dealing with investor migration and citizenship.

The event is an opportunity for senior level representatives of the global migration industry, academics, migration agents, migration law firms, wealth managers, UHNWI’s, government representatives, international organisations to form partnerships and improve visibility.

In the Prime Minister’s absence Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives Honourable Ezechiel Joseph will serve as Acting Prime Minister.