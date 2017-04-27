PM Breaks-Down 2017/2018 Estimates

The 2017 estimates of expenditure were tabled in parliament on Wednesday April 26th.

Government is projecting to spend just over $1.5 billion for the 2017/2018 fiscal year.

The budget will indicate how the finances of the country will be used and how much money government plans to spend on services it provides, such as security, infrastructure, education and health care.

Prime minister and minister for finance Allen Chastanet says government will finance the budget through a mix of revenue collection, loans from partners, treasury bills and bonds.

At one billion, 513 million, 652 thousand, 200 dollars, the 2017 estimates are just over $118 thousand more than 2016.

Allen Chastanet – Prime Minister & Minister for Finance