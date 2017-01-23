PM Calls For Patience In Ubaldus Blackmail Case

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet wants patience from members of the public calling for the resignation of Dr. Ubaldus Raymond amid the leaked nude photos scandal.
There have been calls for the prime minister to take some form of action against the minister in the ministry of finance.
However Chastanet says he will refrain from taking any decision while the matter plays out in court.
we all know there is no locks on his door into his room
what i would like to ask how many of you spend your time with god going to church because things in the country so bad and poor people still voting for them rich politicans that robbing the country blind jah please watch this
to me this is just plain foolishness when there are people starving on the small island and young men and women can`t fined a job you politicians are just wasting the people time lets talk about job creation not sexual intermacy
what i can understand theses young girls always after a grown man never young guys like me, gee i know why because i have no money das what she told me some time ago, she go after the guy with thirty grand in his bank account poor me i still waiting for de bus and walking long distance on weekend to get to de disco i see she sitting in front sit ah as they drive pass
