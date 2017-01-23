Breaking News
PM Calls For Patience In Ubaldus Blackmail Case

Rehani Isidore


Meanwhile, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet wants patience from members of the public calling for the resignation of Dr. Ubaldus Raymond amid the leaked nude photos scandal.
There have been calls for the prime minister to take some form of action against the minister in the ministry of finance.
However Chastanet says he will refrain from taking any decision while the matter plays out in court.

7 comments

  1. dark priest
    January 24, 2017 at 3:18 am

    we all know there is no locks on his door into his room

    Reply
  2. dark priest
    January 24, 2017 at 3:12 am

    what i would like to ask how many of you spend your time with god going to church because things in the country so bad and poor people still voting for them rich politicans that robbing the country blind jah please watch this

    Reply
  3. screenwriter
    January 24, 2017 at 2:59 am

    what your best part in pet cemetery part one and two

    i like the part where the doctor takes his wife to that secret place to bring her back to life thats love

    get pet cemetery here for free

    Reply
  4. poet
    January 24, 2017 at 2:49 am

    to me this is just plain foolishness when there are people starving on the small island and young men and women can`t fined a job you politicians are just wasting the people time lets talk about job creation not sexual intermacy

    Reply
  5. novelist
    January 24, 2017 at 2:41 am

    what i can understand theses young girls always after a grown man never young guys like me, gee i know why because i have no money das what she told me some time ago, she go after the guy with thirty grand in his bank account poor me i still waiting for de bus and walking long distance on weekend to get to de disco i see she sitting in front sit ah as they drive pass

    Reply
  6. novelist
    January 24, 2017 at 2:30 am

    i want a woman who can make banana and almond smoothies she has to be university educated and willing to go to the supermarket every weekend to Fitch the shopping for her man

    Reply
  7. novelist
    January 24, 2017 at 2:21 am

    i am looking for a wife who will look after me in every-way must be educated and have finish university

    Reply

