PM Calls For LIAT To Be Completely Restructured

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has reiterated calls for LIAT to be completely restructured in order to resolve issues between management and staff at the airline.

Over the past few months, Saint Lucian workers had threatened to take action if LIAT management deferred salary payments.

Chastanet says LIAT shareholders should appoint experts to run the daily operations of the regional airline.

Chastanet accuses the eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation authority of hurting competition in the region.

He says his government is looking at alternatives.

The OECS will be meeting in Saint Vincent in April to discuss the fate of LIAT.