PM Chastanet Presents Appropriation Bill

Prime minister and minister for finance, Allen Chastanet provided details of his administration’s fiscal policy for the next 12 months during the second reading of the appropriation bill on Wednesday afternoon.

He gave an overview of the economic performance of the previous year and decades, pointing to an anemic 1.6% in economic growth in the past 20 years.

Touting pro-growth policies, he outlined a medium to long-term fiscal strategy.

He focused on the increased injection of capital into agriculture, infrastructure, and social programmes.

The government leader revealed plans for a number of luxury resorts across the landscape of Saint Lucia.

The prime minister laid out the government’s specific plans for this year as well as the strategic priority areas for the next four years.

With the DSH developer in the gallery, the prime minister re-affirmed his government’s support for the DSH project.

The debate on the appropriation bill will take place on Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 at 4:00 pm and on Thursday, May 11th and Friday, may 12th, 2017 at 9:00 am.