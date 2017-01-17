PM Commends Minister For Going To Police

Breaking News
Rehani Isidore 4 mins ago Top Stories Leave a comment


St. Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet is standing behind his handpicked minister in the ministry of finance senator Dr. Ubaldus Raymond who is involved in a nude pics, blackmail scandal.
By Prime Minister Chastanet’s account, Dr.Raymond ‘has done the right thing’ to report the matter to police.
The office of the prime minister gave no indication on the fate of Dr. Raymond in the cabinet.

