PM Confirms Increase In Budget For Carnival

As confirmed by the hts e-poll, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet announced that more money will be allocated for this year’s carnival.

According to Chastanet, his government will be working on revamping Saint Lucia’s two major festivals; Jounen Kweyol and carnival.

Chastanet revealed that over 3 million has been set aside for carnival.

((Allen Chastanet- Prime Minister))

In February, the UWP government launched a summer of festivals dubbed Soleil with the intension of bringing lasting economic benefits to the country.

Chastanet defended his government’s decision to restructure the jazz and arts festival stating that the concert did not embody Saint Lucia’s heritage.

The prime minister claims that the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival was dead and thus, had to be restructured to meet Saint Lucia’s demands.

He says that funds earmarked for one event, will now be used to host several viable concerts.