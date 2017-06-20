PM On Fate Of Marketing Board

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet disclosed that he was awaiting a report on the review of the Saint Lucia Fish Marketing and National Printing Corporation, to determine the future of the two entities.

He was speaking at the pre-cabinet media conference on Monday.

According to the prime minister, based on assessments, perhaps an agricultural hub may be best suited to replace the fish marketing corporation.

Moreover, Chastanet says the Printery will be more useful, if it works in favor of both the private and public sectors.

During his first budget presentation in April, Chastanet announced the possible closure and privatization of a number of government agencies.

Radio Saint Lucia and the Saint Lucia tourist board were also earmarked for closure and privatization.