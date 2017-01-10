PM Measures To Spur Economic Activity

Government leader Allen Chastanet has revealed his plans for expanding the economy and providing employment opportunities in 2017.
The disclosure was made at the prime minister’s first wide-ranging press conference for the New Year.
He announced plans for a major call-center and attracting multi-national corporations to Saint Lucia.
