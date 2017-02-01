Breaking News
Home / Top Stories / PM On Vat Reduction Rate Rollout

PM On Vat Reduction Rate Rollout

Winston Springer 5 mins ago Top Stories Leave a comment


The value added tax rate is scheduled to slip to 12.5 Percent as of Wednesday this week.
The February 1st 2017 roll out is keeping with the UWP’S “five-to-stay alive” election campaign pledge to bring tax relief to Saint Lucia.
The government insists that Saint Lucians were over-taxed and that lessening the tax burden will lift the country out of the morass of economic stagnation.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Questions Abound On Royalton Wall

The value added tax rate is scheduled to slip to 12.5 Percent as of Wednesday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved