PM On Vat Reduction Rate Rollout



The value added tax rate is scheduled to slip to 12.5 Percent as of Wednesday this week.

The February 1st 2017 roll out is keeping with the UWP’S “five-to-stay alive” election campaign pledge to bring tax relief to Saint Lucia.

The government insists that Saint Lucians were over-taxed and that lessening the tax burden will lift the country out of the morass of economic stagnation.