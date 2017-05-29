Home / Top Stories / PM Presents $60,000 Cheque To Upton Girls

PM Presents $60,000 Cheque To Upton Girls

webmaster 1 min ago Top Stories Leave a comment

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet presented a Cheque of over $59,000 to the Upton garden girls center.

The center was selected to be the recipient of the proceeds from the first independence ball.

Chastanet says he cannot think of a worthier cause, given the daily challenges women face in society.

He revealed that the Australian government indicated that they would also be assisting the center.

Officials at the center say the funds will go towards initiatives to enhance the skills and

Well-being of young women.

The Upton Gardens Girls Center provides rehabilitation services to abused, underprivileged and neglected young girls through community activities and effective case management.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

CIU CEO “Not Aware” of Joint Statement

HTS News4orce has obtained exclusive comment from Chief Executive Officer of Saint Lucia Citizenship by …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved