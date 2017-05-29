PM Presents $60,000 Cheque To Upton Girls

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet presented a Cheque of over $59,000 to the Upton garden girls center.

The center was selected to be the recipient of the proceeds from the first independence ball.

Chastanet says he cannot think of a worthier cause, given the daily challenges women face in society.

He revealed that the Australian government indicated that they would also be assisting the center.

Officials at the center say the funds will go towards initiatives to enhance the skills and

Well-being of young women.

The Upton Gardens Girls Center provides rehabilitation services to abused, underprivileged and neglected young girls through community activities and effective case management.