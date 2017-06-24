PM Provides Quarry Explosion Update

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has disclosed that his office is working with the labor department to determine insurance companies next move in the wake of the RG Quarry disaster.

On march 21st, a container exploded at Rayneau Quarry construction in cul-de-sac killing four people, wounding over 30 others and damaging surrounding homes.

The local police force has sought the assistance of agencies abroad in the investigation of the explosion.

Chastanet says the report on the blast now lies with the DPP.

In April, a 4th victim of the RG Quarry disaster – 42 year old Jude Skelly, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Martinique.