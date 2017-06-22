Home / News Updates / PM Takes In Ambassadors Quarter-Finals

PM Takes In Ambassadors Quarter-Finals

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet was in the audience to take in the quarter-finals of the ambassador’s calypso tent on Wednesday night.
The show has received rave reviews for the musician-ship and artistry of the latest compositions.
The government, which has revised Saint Luca’s entertainment calendar, has announced plans to boost the budget of St. Lucia’s main cultural spectacle.
The government leader was impressed with Wednesday night’s show.

