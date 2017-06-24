PM On Talk Of No New Teaching Hires

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet says there could be a limit on new teachers entering the school system due to shrinking class sizes.

This week, reporters asked Chastanet about concerns in some quarters about possible dismissals.

Chastanet declares that the school system is due for an overhaul.

He says the education network should focus on skills training.

The prime minister says the education ministry has a very comprehensive plan to enhance Saint Lucia’s education system.

This includes implementing smart and technical vocational schools.