Police Confirm 26th Homicide

Press release:

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a forty-nine (49) year old resident of Pierrot Vieux Fort, namely Moses Clovis also known as ‘The Mole’.

Officers attached to the Vieux Fort Police Station received a report of a suspicious death, about 11:55 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, 2017, at Boriel Beach, Pierrot.

The lifeless body of Moses Clovis was discovered in a rocky area along the seafront, with multiple apparent bruises. He was formally pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner.

A post mortem is to be scheduled for a subsequent date.

There are currently six (6) individuals in police custody assisting with investigations. Investigations into this matter are continuing.

This is the twenty-sixth homicide for the year 2017.