Police Confirm 2nd Arrest In Nude Pic/Blackmail Scandal

Law enforcement officials have confirmed another arrest in the nude photos/blackmail scandal involving minister in the ministry of finance senator Dr. Ubaldus Raymond.

Online news publication – saintlucianewsonline.com broke the story on the weekend that another young female had been arrested for blackmail in connection with the high profile case.

In January, 18-year-old college student Curshaby Alexander of Beausejour, Gros Islet, was charged with blackmail.

And in other police news, authorities are investigating the stabbing on the weekend of a pregnant woman of Marchand.



Assistant Superintendent of police Gregory Alexander.