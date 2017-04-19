Home / News Updates / Police Confirm 2nd Arrest In Nude Pic/Blackmail Scandal

Police Confirm 2nd Arrest In Nude Pic/Blackmail Scandal

webmaster 1 min ago News Updates Leave a comment

Law enforcement officials have confirmed another arrest in the nude photos/blackmail scandal involving minister in the ministry of finance senator Dr. Ubaldus Raymond.
Online news publication – saintlucianewsonline.com broke the story on the weekend that another young female had been arrested for blackmail in connection with the high profile case.

In January, 18-year-old college student Curshaby Alexander of Beausejour, Gros Islet, was charged with blackmail.
And in other police news, authorities are investigating the stabbing on the weekend of a pregnant woman of Marchand.


Assistant Superintendent of police Gregory Alexander.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Easter Racing on Vieux-Fort Cacabeff

Timeline Events will host an Easter drag racing event on Monday, April 17th at Beanefield …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved