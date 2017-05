The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force says don’t be fooled, they have taken notice of the recent

Re-surgence of gun-fire in the city.

Moments after a 26-year-old Babonneau man became St. Lucia’s 25th homicide victim for 2017, acting police commissioner Milton Desir spoke to the media.

Desir was in the community of Jacmel chairing one of the organization’s regular town hall meetings throughout communities across Saint Lucia.

