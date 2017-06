The southern unit of the community relations branch of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force brought health services to Bruceville, Vieux Fort this week.

On Thursday June 8th, officers teamed up with rise St. Lucia Inc, the planned parenthood association and a local councilor, to host a special community health clinic.

The organizers say it’s all part of taking a holistic look at crime.

