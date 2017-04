One man is nursing gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in the Bella Rosa, Gros Islet community on Monday night.

According to law enforcement, the victim was approached by two men, who gave chase and opened fire around 11pm Monday.

Gregory Alexander is the assistant superintendent of police in charge of the press office of the royal Saint Lucia police force.

((Gregory Alexander – Assistant SPT RSLPF))

There are no reported arrests in connection with this incident.