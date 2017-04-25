Police make drug bust

Two (2) Saint Lucian nationals on a local fishing canoe, named “Stranger” were arrested and charged on April 24th in the Second District Court for multiple drug offences.

An April 22nd police drug operation about ten nautical miles (10NM) over south western territorial waters led to recovery of forty-seven (47) packages of cocaine weighing 3.22 kilograms and forty-four (44) packages of compressed cannabis weighing 27.28 kilograms. The narcotics were reportedly found floating in the waters near the “Stranger” marine vessel occupied by Andy Amedee, a resident of Grande Riviere, Gros Islet and Carlson Prospere, a resident of Church Street, Dennery.

The two suspects were each charged for of Possession of Controlled Drugs and Possession of Controlled Drugs with Intent to Supply.

A Second District Court Magistrate granted bail for Amedee and, Prospere.

According to an official release from the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force issued on April 25th:

Andy Amedee received bail for the charges of Possession of Controlled Drugs to wit Cannabis and Possession of Controlled Drugs to wit Cannabis with intent to supply in the sum of $7,000.00 cash or suitable surety each. He was also charged for the offences of Possession of Controlled Drugs to wit Cocaine and Possession of Controlled Drugs to wit Cocaine with intent to supply and bailed in the sum of $13,000.00 cash or suitable surety each.

Carlson Prospere received bail for the charges of Possession of Controlled Drugs to wit Cannabis and Possession of Controlled Drugs to wit Cannabis with intent to supply in the sum of $7,000.00 cash or suitable surety each. He was also charged for the offences of Possession of Controlled Drugs to wit Cocaine and Possession of Controlled Drugs to wit Cocaine with intent to supply and bailed in the sum of $15,000.00 cash or suitable surety each.