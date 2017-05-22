Home / News Updates / Police Probe Marchand Shooting

Police Probe Marchand Shooting

Rehani Isidore 1 min ago News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

The Major Crimes Department in the police force are investigating a shooting at Marchand, Castries.

Police intelligence confirms one man sustained injury from the shooting that reportedly ocurred in the Bagatelle neighborhood after 6 pm. The shooting victim remains admitted at hospital, his condition is unknown.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the Bagatelle shooting incident. Investigations are continuing.

This is the third gun related incident to have occured in Marchand this since May 20th.

