A post mortem examination was conducted upon the body of Rockbert Winelle Xavier, a twenty (20) year old resident of Up the Line Micoud, who died whilst swimming at a beach in Micoud, on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

The post mortem examination, conducted by Dr. Wayne Felicien, revealed that Rockbert Xavier died as a result of drowning secondary to traumatic head injury with subdural hematoma.

No foul play is suspected in the matter at this juncture.