Police Seizure Weapons And Drugs From Students

The community relations branch [CRB] of the RSLPF is taking a ‘zero tolerance’ policy in 2017 to illegal control band at schools.
The stern policy comes after the department seized up to 5lbs of ganja, a small quantity of crack cocaine, dozens of knives, machetes and other prohibited items from secondary school students during a 2016 interdiction operation in four education districts.
The CRB issued a warning to students – that they will be not spared from prosecution.
