Following the recent alleged beating of an armed burglar in Babonneau, law enforcement officials are reminding the public that while the law makes provision for citizens to protect their lives and property, it prohibits excessive force.
Reports indicate that the suspect has been discharged from the hospital and not formally charged by police.
Police say the investigation into the matter continues.
Police Update On Babonneau
