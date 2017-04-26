Postmortem findings in Trois Piton homicide

An update on the Trois Piton Homicide case.

A post mortem examination was conducted upon the body of Leonard Felicien – a 59 year old resident of Trois Piton, Castries, who succumbed to injuries sustained during a physical altercation, on Saturday, April 22nd, 2017.

The post mortem examination, conducted by Dr. Wayne Felicien, revealed that Leonard Felicien died as a result of extensive blood loss due to external haemorrhage, secondary to laceration to the left femoral artery.

An individual remains in police custody in reference to this incident.

This was the 21st homicide for the year 2017.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Print

Email

