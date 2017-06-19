Potential Tropical Cyclone to Affect Southern Windward Islands

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
8:00 AM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential
Tropical Cyclone Two, located several hundred miles east-southeast
of the southern Windward Islands.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.
1. A broad area of low pressure extending from the Yucatan Peninsula
across adjacent portions of the southeastern Gulf of Mexico
continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and
thunderstorms along with winds to gale force several hundred miles
east and northeast of the estimated center. While the low still
lacks a well-defined center of circulation, gradual development is
expected today through Tuesday while it moves across the southern
and central Gulf of Mexico, and a tropical or subtropical cyclone is
likely to form. Regardless of development, heavy rains are expected
to continue over portions of Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula,
the Cayman Islands, and western Cuba during the next day or two. An
Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to
investigate this system later today, if necessary. For more
information on this system, please see the High Seas Forecasts
issued by the National Weather Service.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.
Public Advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Two are issued under
WMO header WTNT32 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPAT2.
Forecast/Advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Two are issued
under WMO header WTNT22 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMAT2.
High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service can be
found under AWIPS header NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and
on the Web at http://www.opc.ncep.noaa.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.shtml.
Forecaster Brennan