Potential Tropical Cyclone to Affect Southern Windward Islands

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

8:00 AM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential

Tropical Cyclone Two, located several hundred miles east-southeast

of the southern Windward Islands.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

1. A broad area of low pressure extending from the Yucatan Peninsula

across adjacent portions of the southeastern Gulf of Mexico

continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and

thunderstorms along with winds to gale force several hundred miles

east and northeast of the estimated center. While the low still

lacks a well-defined center of circulation, gradual development is

expected today through Tuesday while it moves across the southern

and central Gulf of Mexico, and a tropical or subtropical cyclone is

likely to form. Regardless of development, heavy rains are expected

to continue over portions of Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula,

the Cayman Islands, and western Cuba during the next day or two. An

Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to

investigate this system later today, if necessary. For more

information on this system, please see the High Seas Forecasts

issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

Public Advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Two are issued under

WMO header WTNT32 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPAT2.

Forecast/Advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Two are issued

under WMO header WTNT22 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMAT2.

High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service can be

found under AWIPS header NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and

on the Web at http://www.opc.ncep.noaa.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.shtml.

Forecaster Brennan