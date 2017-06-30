Motorists are expected to feel the effects of the 60% increase in the fuel excise tax on Monday July 3rd, 2017.
Price At The Pumps To Go Up?
Mi callot en tete! The mad cat said he would freeze the price of fuel if elected here is it. Instead of freezing it he is raising it himself. There is a little bit more to come don’t worry. Mr “in the nude” will explain by way of clearing his name.