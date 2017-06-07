PRESS RELEASE:-May 29th, 2017 St. Lucia Amateur Swimming Association in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports successfully staged the Primary and Secondary Schools Meet.

The session commenced with prayers and opening remarks from the then president of SLASA, Carol Mangal.

Present during the meet was Isabel Marquis School Sports Coordinator, Saralee Williams Swimming Liaison in the Department of Youth and Sports, Claudia Jn Baptiste Director of Sports and Mary Wilfred Director of Youth Development.

The day was divided into two sessions with the morning session dedicated to swimmers of the Primary Schools. In total seven primary schools participated to include the Dame Pearlette Louisy School, Tapion Primary School, Gros Islet Primary School, SDA Eucharist Primary School, The Montessori Center, Vide Bouteille Primary School and the International School. With leading combined team points the Montessori Center was victorious in capturing the winning spot with 320 points. The Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary School captured the 2nd place with 309 points and in 3rd place was the Tapion Primary School.

The first half of competition ended at 12noon allowing the Secondary Schools to take the stage and get ready for competition. Competing in the second round was the Leon Hess Secondary School, St. Mary’s College, St. Joseph’s Convent, the SDA Eucharist Secondary School, The Boys Training Center, Castries Comprehensive Secondary School, Gros Islet Secondary School, International School and the Soufriere Secondary School.

Walking away winners at the end of the meet was the Leon Hess Secondary School with a total of 352 points followed by St. Joseph Convent with 343 Points. In third place with 289 points was St. Mary’s College.

On Your Marks, Get Set, GO!!

On Your Marks, Get Set, GO!!

Meet Director Lily Bergasse expressed her delight at the end of the meet and thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports for their support. She also thanked the Officials for giving off their time in assisting to run a successful meet. Bergasse continued to praise the sponsors Bay Gardens Resorts, Easy Click Books and Blue Waters for coming on board.

Incoming President Eddie Hazell along with his new Executive of SLASA has expressed their desire to continue the past efforts of the association in the growth of swimming amongst the youth of St. Lucia and increase efforts to nurture the schools’ sports program with more swimming.