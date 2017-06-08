Is Prime Minister Chastanet Facilitating Misdeeds by Guy Joseph?

PRESS RELEASE:-The Saint Lucia Labour Party is calling on Prime Minister Allen Chastanet to dispel the growing public perception that he is facilitating misdeeds committed by Guy Joseph, his Minister of Economic Affairs and by all indications his closest political partner.

The SLP, further, appeals to the Prime Minister to explain why he remains powerless in the face of bold abuses of office by Minister Joseph. Why has he not reprimanded Minister Joseph for sitting as Chairman of Cabinet, during his acting appointment as Prime Minister, while his wife made a presentation to Cabinet for incentives on behalf of Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (CHTTI), of which she is a signatory to the Articles of Incorporation, dated 27 October 2016? Why is the Prime Minister forced to condone such blatant conflict of interest by Minister Joseph?

Against that backdrop the SLP feels compelled to ask the Prime Minister to confirm whether CHTTI is to be a beneficiary of a $10million dollar allocation in the 2017-2018 budget estimates, designated for training. This will help to clear the deep suspicion which surrounds that particular allocation in the estimates.

According to the SLP the doubts over special treatment of CHTTI are made worse when at a public ceremony Minister Guy Joseph receives a cheque of US$40,000 from the Taiwanese Ambassador which he (Joseph) stated was on behalf of Minister Dominic Fedee, only to have the Ambassador expose later that this was the second payment of a total grant of US$100,000 going to the same CHTTI, in which his wife has interest.

The SLP is asking whether this is the latest episode of Guy Joseph’s game of deception on the Taiwanese. A few months ago Minister Joseph exposed on Timothy Poleon’s Newsmaker Live that he had knowingly made false representation to the Taiwanese in the matter of CDP contracts. This is what he said then “I had to compile a list based on the contracts that were in the Ministry; pretend as if the projects had not been done and submit it to the Taiwanese for approval.”

Did the Taiwanese know that Guy Joseph’s wife, Wendy Bailey (maiden name) had interest in CHTTI?

The Prime Minister needs to tell the public whether those abuses of office are acceptable to him or publicly condemn the behaviour of his close friend and Cabinet colleague.