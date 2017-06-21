Private Sector Lobby Recommends Time Off for Carnival

Press release:

TIME OFF FOR CARNIVAL

The Soufriere Events Committee will be hosting Soufriere Carnival 2017 under the theme “Rebirth: Awakening of the Lost Culture”. Part of the schedule of activities includes the parade of the Band throughout the town circuit on Sunday June 25 and Monday June 26th, 2017.

The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture wishes to suggest to members and the wider business community that in the spirit of Carnival, employers should give their employees time off on the stipulated days to participate in Soufriere Carnival 2017. This should be done at your own discretion as a show of goodwill.

Carnival is a National Cultural activity and the Private Sector as the main sponsor of this event, should feel proud of their contribution and continued support, thus allow their staff time to enjoy and participate where possible.

Brian Louisy

Executive Director