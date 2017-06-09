Proliferation of Viral Sex Videos “Disheartening” and, Depicts “Abuse” – Dept. Human Services

The Department of Human Services Director, Elizabeth Lewis, has appealed to begin discussions with lawmakers to review and strengthen legislation around social media usage by minors.

The plea comes after another wave of viral, sexually charged videos started making rounds on social media. It is widely speculated that the female subjects seen participating in the sexual conduct are minors – under the age of legal consent.

While not placing the blame solely on parents and guardians, Director Lewis urged young Saint Lucians to “be more responsible” about their actions and use of social media.

Director Lewis suggests creating specific legislation on social media use by minors can curb the sharing of salacious content involving young people. Watch video.