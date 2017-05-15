Protest By Driving School Association Avoided

The national association of driving schools [NADS] met with the minister for transport Guy Joseph on May 15th.

The sit-down came three days after members issued notice of imminent protest action, if their concerns were not addressed by the authorities.

Their grievances include the availability of examiners for practical tests, under staffing at the transport department and an additional charge for first time practical exams.

However, the transport minister noted that the meeting with NADS was not related to their recent threat of protest action.

He says the problems affecting NADS were inherited.

Joseph says a lot of the issues were already dealt with in this year’s budget.

Transport minister Joseph says that most of the problems were addressed and the two parties agreed on a long-term action plan timeline.