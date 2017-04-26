Home / News Updates / Puncture wounds killed Jason St. Luce

Puncture wounds killed Jason St. Luce

Rehani Isidore 1 hour ago News Updates Leave a comment

Police officials confirmed, ‘mechanical difficulties’ led to the April 25th fatal motor vehicle accident at Marigot.

35-year old Jason St. Luce was a passenger on board a heavy duty dump truck driven by Marlon Lubrin registration number PG 4440 when it veered off road before crashing.  Lubrin sustained minor injuries as a result of the accident.

Jason St. Luce died in a fatal road accident at Marigot on April 25th

According to an official release from the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force:

On Wednesday, April 26, 2017, a post mortem examination was conducted upon the body of Jason St. Luce by Dr. Wayne Felicien, which revealed that he died as a result of exsanguination secondary to penetrating left sided chest injury.

 

This is the 5th road fatality for 2017.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Construction of New Access Road to Dennery School Complex

Press Release from the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour: The public is hereby …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved