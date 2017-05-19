The Push for Renewable Energy

The Caribbean Electric Utilities Corporation (CARILEC) is hosting its annual chief executive officers and finance conference in Saint Lucia. For the utility heads it is an opportunity to explore measures to reduce the cost of electricity in the Caribbean.

The energy experts participating in the forum say it is an ideal platform for sober discussion on rolling out clean energy projects in the region. HTS News4orce spoke to the representative of global renewable energy solution provider Vergnet on the side-lines of the annual forum.

