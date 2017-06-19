Home / News Updates / PWA Meets Opposition SLP

PWA Meets Opposition SLP

6 mins ago

The police welfare association (PWA) met with the opposition Saint Lucia Labor Party (SLP) to discuss issues affecting the country.
Chief among them was the looming IMPACS report, Saint Lucia’s crime situation and the promotions policy.
The national security minister recently vowed to establish a committee to review the policy.
PWA president Travis Chicot says the association remains open to discussion on the promotions policy.

Public relations officer, acting sergeant Zachary Hippolyte says it is important that members of the force hold dialogue with government.

The PWA is gearing up for its general meeting in the south on June 28th.

