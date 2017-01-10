Meanwhile, police morale has not changed – in fact, it continues to decline.
That’s according to the police welfare association (PWA) president.
Cameron Laure, with just about a month remaining in his second term at the helm of the PWA, shared with HTS news 4orce’s Miguel Fevrier his reflections of 2016 and expectations for 2017.
Home / Top Stories / PWA President Says Morale Still A Problem In Police Force
Check Also
Cops Confirm Home Invasion
The police department has confirmed an alleged home invasion in a Gros Islet suburb on …