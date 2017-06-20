Queen’s Birthday Honors

GIS:-Twelve Saint Lucians Have Been Recognized for Their Outstanding Contributions.

The Queen has been graciously pleased on the occasion of Her Majesty’s birthday, and on the advice of Her Majesty’s Saint Lucia ministers to approve of the following honours in the Birthday Honours List, 2017:

C.B.E. – Commander of the British Empire

Dr. George Martin Christopher DIDIER

(For services to Health Care)

O.B.E. – To be Ordinary Officers of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire

Ms. Denise Joyce AUGUSTE

(For services to Music Education)

Daren Julius SAMMY

(For services to Sports)

M.B.E. – To be Ordinary Members of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire

Peter JOSIE

(for services to Agriculture)

Sylvia Eroline, Mrs. LAMONTAGNE

(Outstanding contribution to the Business Sector)

Gerald CYRIL

(For Public Service)

Teddyson JOHN

(For services to Music)

B.E.M. – British Empire Medal (Civil Division)

Trevor Levi DANIEL

(For services to Sport)

Thomas DANIEL

(For services to Education)

Kenty Candius PAMPHILE

(For services to the Community)

Veronica PHILLIPS

(For services to the development of Early Childhood Education)

Francillia JACKSON

(For services to the Community)