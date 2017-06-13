QYOU makes waves in the Caribbean with Flow deal

MIAMI, FL, June 8, 2017 – DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /CNW/ – QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU), the world’s leading curator of premium ‘best-of-web’ video for multiscreen distribution, has partnered with Caribbean telecommunications operator Flow to deliver curated short-form sports content via its network, Flow Sports. This is QYOU’s first deal in the Caribbean.

Via Flow’s sports network, Flow Sports – which has become the region’s go-to platform for sporting content – QYOU will deliver 13 half-hour episodes titled “Q Sports Presented by Flow Sports” featuring a mix of videos that tap into the sporting culture in and around the Caribbean. QYOU and Flow Sports have selected some of the most popular online videos from the region and around the world – including cricket, football, athletics and American sports popular in the region, interspersed with exciting feats of athleticism – to create the customized shows. Leah Marville, former Miss Barbados World, will host this engaging new content package.

“Q Sports Presented by Flow Sports” premieres Tuesday, June 13th at 8:30pm ECT with a new episode every Tuesday at 8:30pm

Sean Riley, Managing Director, Flow Sports said: “In less than 18 months Flow Sports has become the most-viewed sports network in the Caribbean in part because we strive to constantly raise the bar for sports programming by delivering high quality unique sports content through new innovative formats. These 13 diverse and engaging shows are catered directly to Flow Sports’ viewers and will help us reach more sports-loving millennials in the region, wherever they chose to watch Flow Sports – at home or on the go via the Flow Sports app.”

Amory Schwartz, QYOU EVP of Sales, said: ”The Caribbean is home to some of the world’s greatest athletes, so it is hardly surprising that the region is a huge consumer of sports content, from English Premier League to the Davis Cup tennis and everything in between – including short-form sports moments that demonstrate some of the most thrilling skills and feats of athleticism on the planet. We’re delighted to be working with a forward-thinking company like Flow that is always looking for new ways to enhance its digital portfolio and cater to the changing tastes of today’s viewers.”

QYOU Media Inc. is a fast-growing global media company that curates and packages premium ‘best-of-the-web’ video for multiscreen distribution. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, and NewsCorp, QYOU’s millennial-focused products including linear television networks, genre-based series, mobile apps, and video-on-demand formats reach millions of customers on six continents. Distribution partners include Sinclair Broadcast Group, Vodafone, 21st Century Fox, Liberty Global, Telenor and TATA Sky.

C&W is a full service communications and entertainment provider and delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in 18 countries. Through its business division, C&W provides data center hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers.

C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fiber network – the most extensive in the region.

Liberty Global is the world’s largest international TV and broadband company, with operations in more than 30 countries across Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. We invest in the infrastructure that empowers our customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Our scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next generation networks that connect our 25 million customers who subscribe to over 50 million television, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve over 10 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service across 6 million access points.

Liberty Global’s businesses are comprised of two stocks: the Liberty Global Group (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) for our European operations, and the LiLAC Group (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB), which consists of our operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Liberty Global Group operates in 11 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC. The Liberty Global Group also owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a Dutch joint venture, which has 4 million customers, 10 million fixed-line subscribers and 5 million mobile subscribers. The LiLAC Group operates in over 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil and BTC. In addition, the LiLAC Group operates a sub-sea fiber network throughout the region in over 30 markets.

