Racers Elect New Executive

As with many sports clubs and other organizations, executive bodies manage the daily affairs of organizations. The Home Club of Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre, Racers Elite Swim Club, elected a new executive on May 6, 2017. The new team is full of promise to help the team make waves both in and out of the water.

Special thanks goes out to Yinka Alexander for her years at the helm as President of the swim club. Although she did not seek re-election, she has been a vital part of the organization over the years. Because of Mrs. Alexander, the club has a monthly fundraising breakfast sale at the Rodney Bay Flea Market the first Saturday of each month. These funds assist the club in offsetting other costs in their daily runnings.

She commented “As outgoing president, I welcome the new executive. I will be there to lend my support. I feel the new executive has big plans for our club I wish them all the best.”

The new executive is:

President – Martin D’Auvergne

VP – Jean Mederick

Secretary/PR – Sue Dyson

Treasurer – Antoinette Desrivieres

Swimming for the Racers team is more than just a club, we are a family and have proven over the years to be one of the strongest teams in St Lucia. Racers Elite Swim Club will be hosting a variety of activities coming up in the near futures, besides their monthly breakfast. Annually, in December, they also host Lucian Grand Prix. Some members of the club will be heading to Barbados next weekend for the BASA International Invitational. They are also looking forward to local swim meets in the in the next couple of months.