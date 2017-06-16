Raise Your Voice Saint Lucia Inc puts on One Day Review Consultation

PRESS RELEASE:-Castries Saint Lucia, Thursday, 15 June 2017: Raise Your Voice Saint Lucia Inc.

Raise Your Voice Saint Lucia Inc will host a one day review consultation on Monday June 19th, 2017 at the conference room of the Finance Administration Center from 9:00 am.

This consultation is a continuation of the project funding by the British High Commission which started in January 2017, geared towards “Improving Service Delivery & Improving Institutional Response of Social Service Agencies in St. Lucia”.

This consultation is to review a draft process and procedures booklet produced following the initial consultations in January 2017 to discuss improved protocols and procedures and to provide better support services to women and children who are victims of violence.

Participants for this consultation are employees of social services agencies (social services, health, justice, education, RSLPF), media, NGO’s and CSO’s.

The consultations will be facilitated by Professor Lori K. Sudderth, Ph.D. Professor of Criminal Justice, Quinnipiac University, Hamden, CT USA.