Range Developments, Invest Saint Lucia Explore Relocation Remedies for Black Bay Farmers

Rehani Isidore

proposed site for RD Black Bay Hotel

Dubai development firm Range Developments, is set to commence construction work on its latest ‘ultra-luxury’ hotel in Saint Lucia between the fourth quarter in 2017 and, quarter one in 2018 earmarked for Black Bay, Vieux-Fort.

The master development is expected to consume about 180 acres of Black Bay lands, where about eight famers currently earn a living.

On May 16th, the government of Saint Lucia and Range Developments inked a ‘definitive’ Agreement to move ahead with the first construction phase and invited the president of the Black Bay Farmers Co-operative Society, Craig Jn Charles to attend.

Craig Jn Charles, President of  Black Bay Farmers Co-operative Society

Jn Charles explained to HTS News4orce, the site earmarked for the Range Developments Black Bay Hotel will displace local famers. Chief investment agency, Invest Saint Lucia [ISL], according to the Black Bay Farmers Co-operative Society continues to maintain active dialogue on exploring relocation solutions.

