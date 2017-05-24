The ICT association wants people to be on the lookout for the ransom-ware virus.
The virus, which affects computers, normally attacks older operating systems.
This comes in the wake of a global attack weeks ago.
The ICT association wants people to be on the lookout for the ransom-ware virus.
The virus, which affects computers, normally attacks older operating systems.
This comes in the wake of a global attack weeks ago.
Club gar’s walk for a cause will shed light on domestic violence. It is set …