Mangroves are among the most valuable Eco-systems in the world.
Thus far, 8 acres of Saint Lucia’s Ma Kote Mangrove in Vieux-Fort has died off.
Now the forestry department is planting trees to help restore the area.
I am happy that someone down here realises how important mangroves are to the environment and are doing something about it!