Registration of Artiste for Power and Groovy Soca Monarch Competition

PRESS RELEASE:-Events Company of St. Lucia Inc. invites artistes to register for the 2017 National Groovy and Power Soca Monarch competitions.

All interested persons are asked to collect registration forms at the CDF Office, Barnard Hill, Castries or download the form at the Soleil Saint Lucia Summer Festival web site www.soleilsaintlucia.com.

Recordings of competition songs may be submitted either digitally by email in mp3 format, or on CDs to the CDF Office. The email address for submission is socamonarchprelims2017@gmail. com

The recordings must include full vocals and backing tracks must also submitted.

Completed forms must be dropped off at the CDF office or submitted online to socamonarchprelims2017@gmail. com. All completed forms and recordings submitted by4.30 pm on Friday 23rd June 2017.

A maximum of 20 Groovy Soca artistes and 20 Power Soca artistes will be selected by a panel of judges for participation in the soca preliminaries scheduled for Friday 30th June 2017.

Full details about Soleil – the Summer of Festivals can be found at www.stlucia.org/ summerfestival.

For more information about the island of Saint Lucia, call 1-800-456-3984, or 1-888 4STLUCIA or visit http://www.stlucia.org/.