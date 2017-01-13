Repaired Roofing For CDC Tenants

The National Housing Corporation [NHC] is moving ahead with plans to fix leaking rooftops in the CDC apartment buildings in the capital. The NHC has solicited the manufacturers of a special roof repair product to facilitate a two-day training workshop with registered contractors. The repair works directed by NHC Chairman Timothy Mangal is estimated to cost under XCD $100,000.
