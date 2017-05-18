Republic of China (Taiwan) Donates $40k to Caribbean Hospitality and Tourism Training Institute

PRESS RELEASE – The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Saint Lucia on Wednesday 17 May, 2017 presented a cheque of USD $40,000.00 to the Caribbean Hospitality and Tourism Training Institute, CHTTi.

The amount was the second and final installment of grant funding from the Republic of China (Taiwan) totaling USD $100,000.00 to the Institute for the financing of its training programs.

The cheque was accepted by Minister for Economic Development Hon. Guy Joseph who presented it to Mrs. Amanda Matoorah-John and Mr. Mervin-Alwyn Agiste of the CHTTi. Mr Agiste, the Institute’s Junior Program Manager, expressed immense gratitude to Ambassador Douglas C.T. Shen, his Government and his People for the investment in the future of Saint Lucia.

He told the ceremony that, “ Without the support of the Government of the Republic of China ( Taiwan) along with that of the Government of Saint Lucia, the change that CHTTi is making in the lives of so many of our youth would not be possible. We continue to pledge our intent to do all that is necessary to ensure that the most positive and long lasting of results are achieved”.

Since opening its doors January 30, 2017 Youth apprentices from across Saint Lucia have been engaged in intense training at the Caribbean Hospitality and Tourism Training Institute (CHTTi). The institute ensures that Apprentices have the knowledge and resources to push their limits, maximize their learning, and develop their talents, through a supportive and nurturing learning environment with industry experienced and qualified lecturers.

At the southern location, nearly fifteen weeks of training is winding down in three key areas; Stewardship (Housekeeping), Food and Beverage Service and Mixology Arts (Bartending).

The Apprentices have been exposed to international standards in their core course choices, in keeping with American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute and through Emerit, Canadian Hospitality Standards.

Along with the core Hospitality and Tourism courses, Apprentices also completed Complimentary Programs in Human Relations, Sales and Marketing, Customer Service, First Aid and Health and Safety.

The first cohort of Apprentices was placed at various Hotels and Restaurants across the country as they engaged in a one-month Internship. At its Northern Center at Barnard Hill, CHTTi continues to provide in-depth hospitality training with the addition of Culinary Arts.

The Institute has also extended its reach and resources to Secondary School students, hosting the highly successful Hospitality Career Preparation (HCP) Workshop which saw participation from more than three hundred students representing seventeen (17) secondary schools. The Workshop took place on Wednesday March 22nd, 2017 at the National Cultural Centre. The Career Preparation Workshop was held under the theme “Determination, Initiative and Persistence…Foundations for Hospitality Excellence.” A key objective of the Workshop was to address the critical issue of youth unemployment in Saint Lucia.

CHTTi embraced the concept of the Career Preparation Workshop as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility in building a skilled and successful workforce.