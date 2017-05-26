Rick Wayne in the Laureate’s Chair

Press Release:May is coming to a close but not before Rick Wayne takes the Chair. He will be the featured writer for the Saint Lucia Writers Forum’s regular month-end reading activity. He is one of the most requested writers that forum members are looking to welcoming and hopefully learn a lot from this experience.

Rick Wayne’s notoriety precedes him. He is a harsh critic of governments and their policies.

Rick is known in the health and fitness world having captured the title of Mr Universe. Mr wayne has travelled and resided in several first world countries and chose to return to his homeland to contribute to its development have established the Star Publishing Company with his wife Mae.

Mr Wayne has several books to his name, included some on bodybuilding and politics. He is best known for his political titles, It’ll Be Alright In the Morning and Foolish Virgins. His latest book is Lapses & Infelicities. He will be reading excerpts from his books on the night and will entertain questions from the audience.

The event will be held at the Castries Central Library on Tuesday May 30 at 7pm. It is free and open to the public. The Forum continues to host the event in honour of the late Nobel Laureate Derek Walcott. It is an event which Sir Derek had the privilege of attending twice before his passing.

The public is kindly invited to attend this auspicious event and are encouraged to be on time and support the continued work of the Writers Forum which turn 20 next year.