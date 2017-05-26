Home / News Updates / ROAD CLOSURE – ROCK HALL ROAD

ROAD CLOSURE – ROCK HALL ROAD

Rehani Isidore 1 min ago News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform the motoring public that works will commence on Sunday, May 28, 2017 on the Rock Hall Road from 7:00am to 5:00pm to facilitate repair to Grill Crossing at the bottom of the road.

In view of this, commuters are informed that the road will be closed and therefore alternative routes should be taken.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy apologizes for any inconvenience which may be caused as a result of this road closure. 

 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

OECS Announces 30 Under 30 Campaign Winners

OECS Media Release Thursday, May 25, 2017 — The OECS Commission is pleased to announce …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved