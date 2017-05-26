ROAD CLOSURE – ROCK HALL ROAD

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform the motoring public that works will commence on Sunday, May 28, 2017 on the Rock Hall Road from 7:00am to 5:00pm to facilitate repair to Grill Crossing at the bottom of the road.

In view of this, commuters are informed that the road will be closed and therefore alternative routes should be taken.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy apologizes for any inconvenience which may be caused as a result of this road closure.