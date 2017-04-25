Rock Hall man perishes in Marigot road accident

Jason St. Luce, a thirty-four (34) year old resident of Rock Hall, Castries died on April 25th following a motor vehicle collision in Marigot. Initial reports indicate a truck driven by Marlon Lubrin registration number PG 4440, encountered mechanical difficulty before fatally hitting St. Luce.

EMTs and Traffic police were on the scene. The incident reportedly occurred at approximately 4pm.

This is the fifth recorded road fatality in 2017.

