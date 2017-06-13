Rotaract Club South St Lucia is persistently seeking to continue its community based initiatives. On Saturday June 10th, 2017, the club held its first annual health fair, intended to encourage the public to be conscious and take charge of their health.
Rotaract Holds Health Fair In Vieux Fort
